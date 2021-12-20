The Expanse Showrunner Talks First Two Episodes, Including The Azure Dragon And A Certain Sex Scene

One scene that really sticks out from the second episode is the sequence where the Azure Dragon and the Rocinante, are fighting. One thing I think is so great about it besides it being a very suspenseful sequence, is that also weaves in a lot of character development, which I don't think you see a lot in action scenes. When you were approaching episode 2 and you knew that you were having this big moment between the Azure Dragon and the Rocinante, how did you approach getting the action right, but then also making sure that the character piece was part of it as well?

I would say that I try to do every action sequence that way. I mean, the great masters of that — James Cameron, I think is probably the top —have this beautiful feedback loop in a great action scene, in which action reveals character and character drives action. If you can continually do that, you just have an incredibly satisfying thing. It's not about fast cuts and awesome special effects — all of that stuff is in it but if you lose the sense that they're human beings, then you're just watching a bunch of pixels fly around the screen and you don't care.

I think in television — although in this show, we've certainly killed people off many times — but generally, it often isn't about are they going to survive, but how are they going to survive, so you play into suspense elements as well. There are legitimate possibilities for anybody to die at any moment in any of these scenes but you've got to not forget about that human element in an action scene or else it's just boring. And I think over and over again, over the years, we've tried to avoid that sort of thing. A gun fight for just the sake of a gun fight is just not interesting to me.

And did you always have in mind to have those cutbacks to Avasarala on the Zenobia to get that aspect of it as well?

It was actually put together a little differently in the script, and when we got into the edit, it changed a bit. The original portion had longer scenes on the Zenobia, and talking about exactly what was about to happen. And when we got to the edit, it was just slowing everything down. And there was something really pretty about having our people on the Roci with just a tiny bit of the conversation on the Zenobia, where we're setting it up that it's dangerous, Avasarala's nervous, and nobody knows what's going on. Getting into the actual action of the ships seemed like a more elegant cut.