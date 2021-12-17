Star Wars Bits: The Book Of Boba Fett, Return Of The Jedi, Adam Driver, Andor, Darth Vader, And More!

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "The Book of Boba Fett" director and showrunner Robert Rodriguez dropped some tantalizing morsels to get us excited for the upcoming Disney+ series. Here are some snippets:

Regarding the trailers and TV spots:

If 'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser trailers released so far seem a bit less than epic, it's due to a deliberate act of restraint: The producers have only revealed footage from the seven-episode season's opening minutes. 'We can't use the second half of the first episode because it gives so much away,' Rodriguez says.

We can expect new and classic characters to appear, according to writer-producer-director Dave Filoni:

"Boba gives us a direct connection to the 'Star Wars' saga since he was involved in that story," Filoni says. "This creates a nice crossover point for both classic characters and new characters. Much of 'The Mandalorian' was new, or had not been seen onscreen. Through Boba Fett, we can weave some of those characters and tales together using a character we know but don't know a lot about."

Rodriguez adds that there will be plenty of surprises:

"Things turn up you don't expect, you see things we couldn't believe we got to do," he says. "Every episode has big surprises."

Rodriguez points to "King Conan" and "The Godfather" as specific inspirations:



Rodriguez also points out that Fett's scant prior screen time leaves a lot of wiggle room for invention. The filmmakers seized onto 'King Conan' and 'The Godfather' as specific inspirations. "Boba bites off more than he can chew, and we definitely do not make it easy for him," Rodriguez says. "It's easy to sit on the throne; it's not easy to stay on. So what's it like for a bounty hunter to have to suddenly become a leader? Where's the push and pull in that? What is he trying to become? We really go in depth into the character."

"The Book of Boba Fett" premieres on Disney+ December 29. Check out the latest 30-second spot, titled "Ready," below: