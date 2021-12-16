Good Omens Brings Back Jon Hamm Along With A Host Of Heavenly Creatures

When an adaptation is in uncharted waters, it never hurts to expand the role of a character played by Jon Hamm, of all actors. Those are words of wisdom for any production, but "Good Omens" is wasting no time in taking that advice to heart in season 2 of the Amazon series. Today, the studio announced that Hamm will reprise his role as the heavenly messenger Gabriel. Gaiman, a writer and co-showrunner on the series, released a statement detailing his excitement for his return, saying:

"'Good Omens 2' just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone's worst boss. The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London's Soho into Heaven and Hell. It's a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of 'Good Omens.'"

Joining Hamm for this next go-around will be Doon Mackichan ("Toast," "Smack the Pony") as the angel Michael and Gloria Obianyo ("Dune," "High Life"), who returns to play the angel Uriel.

New cast members who'll be playing other angels in the upcoming season include Liz Carr ("Devs," "Silent Witness") as Saraqael and Quelin Sepulveda ("Havoc," "The Man Who Fell to Earth") as Muriel. Shelley Conn ("Bridgerton," "The Irregulars") will be making an appearance as an as-of-yet unnamed character who comes from the depths of Hell. Commenting on the casting, director and co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon also humorously added:

"I couldn't be happier that Jon has come back to do more 'Good Omens' as the Archangel Gabriel, who is second in command in Heaven. He joins us nearly halfway through production, when we have already welcomed to the 'Good Omens 2' family familiar faces in familiar roles, familiar faces in unfamiliar roles, and unfamiliar faces in unfamiliar roles. We also have an unfamiliar face in a familiar role."

"Good Omens" is currently in production in Scotland and remains on track for a release sometime in 2022 or early 2023.