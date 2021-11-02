Good Omens Season 2 First Look: Filming Has Begun In Scotland

Along with Sheen and Tennant, many of the key cast from the first season will return. Amazon revealed that while some of the returning cast will be reprising their season 1 roles, others will be taking on new ones. The returning cast members include Paul Adeyefa ("Ransom"), Michael McKean ("Better Call Saul"), Gloria Obianyo ("Dune"), Miranda Richardson ("Stronger"), Maggie Service ("Red Dwarf XI"), Reece Shearsmith ("Inside No. 9"), and Nina Sosanya ("Killing Eve"). The specific characters will be revealed later, but astute fans can piece together some of the actors who won't be reprising their roles based on how things went for their characters last time.

The new season will dig deeper into the relationship between the fussy rare book dealer angel, Aziraphale, and his demonic, hedonistic best friend, Crowley. They've been close since the beginning of time, and now that they've fended off the apocalypse together, they have time to figure out their friendship. The press release says the two are "getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

It seems there's no rest for the wicked or the celestial.

Gaiman shared his excitement about the upcoming season in the following statement: