Good Omens Season 2 First Look: Filming Has Begun In Scotland
Hallelujah! Odd couple Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) are coming back for another season of "Good Omens." The Amazon Prime series, based on the book of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, is a fun romp that's sort of like "Monty Python Writes the Apocalypse." Since they completed the published source material in season one, wherever they go next will be a surprise. Gaiman is on board, though, and shooting has officially begun.
Amazon shared the first look via a press release, along with some fun casting news about the upcoming second season.
An Angel and a Demon Walk Into a Bar...
Along with Sheen and Tennant, many of the key cast from the first season will return. Amazon revealed that while some of the returning cast will be reprising their season 1 roles, others will be taking on new ones. The returning cast members include Paul Adeyefa ("Ransom"), Michael McKean ("Better Call Saul"), Gloria Obianyo ("Dune"), Miranda Richardson ("Stronger"), Maggie Service ("Red Dwarf XI"), Reece Shearsmith ("Inside No. 9"), and Nina Sosanya ("Killing Eve"). The specific characters will be revealed later, but astute fans can piece together some of the actors who won't be reprising their roles based on how things went for their characters last time.
The new season will dig deeper into the relationship between the fussy rare book dealer angel, Aziraphale, and his demonic, hedonistic best friend, Crowley. They've been close since the beginning of time, and now that they've fended off the apocalypse together, they have time to figure out their friendship. The press release says the two are "getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."
It seems there's no rest for the wicked or the celestial.
Gaiman shared his excitement about the upcoming season in the following statement:
"In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons. We were lucky in the first season to have so many outstanding actors taking part, so I took pleasure in inviting people back, wherever we could, some in the roles they played originally, some in new parts written just for them."
What to Expect from Season 2
Co-showrunner and director Douglas Mackinnon shared his own excitement at returning to the rich world of "Good Omens":
"Having a company of players reuniting for this second season of Good Omens is like bringing a family back together, this time in Scotland. Not only the cast, but also many of our Good Omens Season One crew have reassembled. Our team is being enriched with new talent on both sides of the camera so I am excited to be at the helm for six more episodes of what we hope will be heavenly entertainment."
British comedy writer John Finnemore will help Gaiman co-write the season. Gaiman and MacKinnon will co-showrun, and MacKinnon will direct.