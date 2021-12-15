Superhero Bits: The Spider-Man: No Way Home Red Carpet, A Major Trailer Leak & More
The Flash Season 8 Episode 6 Promo
Here is the promo for the upcoming sixth episode of the eighth season of "The Flash" on The CW. The network has not yet released a title or synopsis for the episode, but that makes sense, given that it won't be arriving until March 2022. Following the conclusion of the "Armageddon" arc, the show is taking a pretty long break.
Venom: Lethal Protector Miniseries Announced by Marvel
Marvel Comics has announced a new miniseries centered on none other than Venom that will take the character back to his early days. "Venom: Lethal Protector" is set to bring writer David Michelinie, who introduced Venom to Marvel with Todd McFarlane, back to the fold for a five-issue series. Artist Ivan Fiorelli is also on board. Per the publisher, here's what to expect:
Before Carnage and space gods, clones and toxins, and the revelation that he was a father, Eddie Brock was a down-on-his-luck reporter who had tried to take his own life before being saved by an extraterrestrial alien. In the spirit of hit titles like "X-Men Legends" and "Maestro," explore an earlier era of Marvel Comics for an all-new, horrifying tale that not only revisits the wicked web-slinger's past, but hints at what's to come in his future!
"Venom: Lethal Protector" #1 hits stands on March 23, 2022.
DC Yule Log Video
The yule log has become an annual tradition around Christmastime, and we occasionally get a variation on the same old log in a fireplace idea. The folks at DC have offered up something for the holiday season in the form of a ten-hour yule log video (seen above), which contains some little DC window dressing, with the company saying in the description that Superman is the one that lit the fire. Something potentially amusing to have on in the background during your holiday festivities.
Zack Snyder Shares Unused Look at Joker From Justice League
Zack Snyder shares a new look at Joker 👀🔥#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/5ozvTlAng6— 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) December 13, 2021
While I will not use this opportunity to re-litigate the inclusion of Jared Leto's Joker in Zack Snyder's "Justice League," am here to simply pass along information. As we can see in the above tweet, the filmmaker recently took to social networking site Vero to share a new still of Leto rocking his Joker look from the so-called Snyder Cut. Do with that information what you will, dear reader.
Beware, the Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Leaked
Alright Marvel fans, be warned. As reported by Comic Book Resources, a version of the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" trailer is said to have leaked online. We will not be posting any links to it here and encourage fans to be patient and wait for it to arrive when the time is right. For those looking to avoid possible spoilers or lesser versions of the trailer, this is more of a PSA. Be aware, as these links are floating around. But we'd expect that the genuine article will be online sooner rather than later, so be on the lookout.
James Gunn Got a Sweet Guardians of the Galaxy Xbox
James Gunn, the director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, is now going to be able to play the franchise's recently released game in style. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker revealed that the folks at Xbox sent him a cool "GOTG" edition of an Xbox Series X, along with a copy of the game, which Gunn intends to play. It should be interesting to get his thoughts on it, given that it recently won big at "The Game Awards," and given how tied to the characters Gunn is.
The Ms. Marvel Cast Got Matching Tattoos
"Everyone in the cast got matching #MsMarvel tattoos," says Marvel star Laurel Marsden.— Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2021
"Everybody felt so at home in this show," adds Yasmeen Fletcher. https://t.co/2D6DAM71lU pic.twitter.com/MunJj1EKxP
As we can see in the above video clip, it turns out the cast of the upcoming "Ms. Marvel" series on Disney+ actually got matching tattoos. Star Laurel Marsden showed hers off to Variety, with a red lightning bolt representing the main character's familiar logo. This is a sweet gesture and seems to imply that everyone had a great time making the show, which is set to arrive on the streaming service next year.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Red Carpet Highlights
Marvel recently held the premiere for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and as is typically the case, the stars gathered to walk the red carpet for the much-anticipated flick. Marvel conveniently decided to put together the above video, collecting some of the highlights from many who attended the premiere. So, for those who don't feel like perusing the internet and watching hours of red carpet interviews, this is a fine substitute that should do well to scratch that itch for those who have it.
No Way Home Doctor Strange From Hot Toys
Last, but certainly not least for today, the folks at Hot Toys have revealed a new Doctor Strange 1/6 scale figure based on the iteration of the character appearing in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." As is always the case with Hot Toys releases, this thing is impressively loaded with detail. But as is also the case, that comes at a cost. Pre-orders are live now, with the figure going for $315. It is expected to ship sometime between January and March 2023. Those who are interested in seeing more photos or ordering one up can do so by clicking here.