Superhero Bits: The Spider-Man: No Way Home Red Carpet, A Major Trailer Leak & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

DC spreads some holiday joy, yule log style.

Zack Snyder shares a new look at Joker from "Justice League."

A big trailer for a big Marvel movie leaked online.

Highlights from the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" red carpet.