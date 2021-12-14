Sweet Valley High Is Coming To The CW By Way Of The Gossip Girl Team

The Wakefield sisters are back as Deadline reports a new television series based on the "Sweet Valley High" young adult novels is in the works over at The CW. The series comes from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the duo behind the reboot of "Dynasty," "Nancy Drew," and the teen sensation, "Gossip Girl." Renamed "Sweet Valley," the new series is the second serial look at Francine Pascal's book series, following the "Sweet Valley High" TV series in the '90s starring twin actresses Brittany Daniel and Cynthia Daniel ("White Chicks," "The Basketball Diaries").

According to Deadline, the new series is a co-production between ViacomCBS' new corporate siblings, CBS Studios and Paramount TV Studios. "Sweet Valley" looks to be the first time that The CW has dove into the Paramount vault of IP for new programming. For the most part, the stories of the Wakefield twins' adventures through middle school and college life follow the typical beats of friendship drama, familial turmoil, and unrequited love, but with over 180 books, sometimes the stories devolve into the realm of ridiculousness. With the success of shows like "Riverdale," The "Sweet Valley High" books are a perfect choice for a new adaptation.