Riverdale Season 6 Trailer: Things Get A Little Hellish When Sabrina Shows Up

It was devastating to the Archieverse fandom when COVID-19 canceled "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" on Netflix, but after years of waiting and fantasy booking, Sabrina Spellman is coming to "Riverdale." Today, The CW released a teaser trailer for the special five-episode arc of the sixth season of "Riverdale," giving viewers their first look at Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) crossing paths with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) in the "Riverdale" universe. Fans have long speculated that Cheryl Blossom is a witch, and seeing Cheryl and Sabrina together, even for a second, feels like four years of fan theories finally paying off.

"Riverdale" season 5 less than two weeks ago, leaving everyone on the cliffhanger that the small town of Riverdale is on the verge of destruction thanks to perpetual bad guy, Hiram Lodge. The highly anticipated crossover isn't the only thing the start of season 6 has to offer, with the teaser also offering a serious "holy sh*t" moment for any Betty and Archie shippers out there. Is "Barchie" going to start a family? Will Betty's baby be like a "Rosemary's Baby" horror show? Damn you, "Riverdale!" Why must you tease us this way?!