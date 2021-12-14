How Cobra Kai Season 4 Will Reinvent Karate Kid 3 Villain Terry Silver

If you've seen the trailer for "Cobra Kai" season 4, then you may have noticed a familiar face getting his gi on with returning stars William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, and Martin Kove. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith features prominently in the trailer, and its no secret that he's back to play the old "Karate Kid III" villain, Terry Silver.

Griffith is reprising his role from the 1989 film, and the trailer even spliced in footage from that film to remind you who he is. While some fans might feel trepidatious about elements from such an ill-received sequel crossing over into the critically acclaimed "Cobra Kai," Macchio has said that the show will "take something that didn't work, and try to make fruit out of it."

Griffith himself is out doing interviews now to promote "Cobra Kai" season 4, and while speaking with EW, he discussed the dynamic that viewers can expect to see between Silver and Kove's character, John Kreese. Here's what he said: