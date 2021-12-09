Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer: It's Daniel And Johnny Vs. Kreese And Silver
Get ready to ring in the New Year with "Cobra Kai." Season 4 of the popular "Karate Kid" revival, which began life as a YouTube series, is crane-kicking its way toward you on Netflix on the last day of this year.
William Zabka and Ralph Macchio are returning as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, and this time, the high school rivals turned middle-aged men and dojo leaders are forced to put aside their differences and team up. How else are they going to save the San Fernando Valley from the scourge of the eponymous Cobra Kai, led by Johnny's old sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove)? In season 4, they'll be joined by him and other returning faces, including Xolo Maridueña, who has his own bright streaming future on HBO Max as the DC superhero, Blue Beetle.
Since the ten new episodes of season 4 release on December 31, diehard "Cobra Kai" fans may be able to binge-watch the whole thing before the new year arrives. Or maybe you'll be in the middle of your "Cobra Kai" season 4 marathon when the Times Square Ball drops in New York City, ushering in 2022. Should you decide to pace yourself instead (not to mention celebrate the holiday and have a life outside Netflix), you might even be able to stretch out your viewing experience into the first or second week of 2022.
In the meantime, check out the new trailer for "Cobra Kai" season 4 below.
Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer
Macchio has teased that "Cobra Kai" season 4 is "next level" and that it will "take something that didn't work, and try to make fruit out of it." That "something" is "The Karate Kid III," one of the worst-reviewed films in the franchise. On Rotten Tomatoes, only "The Next Karate Kid," the unsuccessful fourth installment starring Hilary Swank, sits lower than it in the rankings.
In "Cobra Kai" season 4, Thomas Ian Griffith is reprising his "Karate Kid III" role as Kreese's old Vietnam buddy, Terry Silver, and we already got a glimpse of him pulling his hair back in a ponytail and hitting the punching bag in the date announcement teaser for the season that Netflix released back in late September. Johnny and Daniel may be teaming up, but as Terry says, "They're not the only ones teaming up."
Here's the official synopsis for the new season of "Cobra Kai:"
Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament ... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?
All ten episodes of "Cobra Kai" season 4 are set to drop on Netflix on December 31, 2021.