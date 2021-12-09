Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer: It's Daniel And Johnny Vs. Kreese And Silver

Get ready to ring in the New Year with "Cobra Kai." Season 4 of the popular "Karate Kid" revival, which began life as a YouTube series, is crane-kicking its way toward you on Netflix on the last day of this year.

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio are returning as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, and this time, the high school rivals turned middle-aged men and dojo leaders are forced to put aside their differences and team up. How else are they going to save the San Fernando Valley from the scourge of the eponymous Cobra Kai, led by Johnny's old sensei, John Kreese (Martin Kove)? In season 4, they'll be joined by him and other returning faces, including Xolo Maridueña, who has his own bright streaming future on HBO Max as the DC superhero, Blue Beetle.

Since the ten new episodes of season 4 release on December 31, diehard "Cobra Kai" fans may be able to binge-watch the whole thing before the new year arrives. Or maybe you'll be in the middle of your "Cobra Kai" season 4 marathon when the Times Square Ball drops in New York City, ushering in 2022. Should you decide to pace yourself instead (not to mention celebrate the holiday and have a life outside Netflix), you might even be able to stretch out your viewing experience into the first or second week of 2022.

In the meantime, check out the new trailer for "Cobra Kai" season 4 below.