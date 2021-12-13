Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas' Thriller Deep Water Going Straight To Streaming

There are still countless reasons to get excited for "Deep Water," even if it's only available at home. For starters, Lyne's track record is one of the best in the erotic thriller business; his biggest hit, "Fatal Attraction," grossed $320 million worldwide, and he's also the man behind other, more polarizing landmarks of the steamy film subgenre, like "9 1/2 Weeks" and "Indecent Proposal." Lyne's first film in 20 years is nothing to sneeze at, and the presence of Levinson, whose show "Euphoria" is one of the most intentionally provocative on TV, makes the project even more intriguing.

There's also the inevitable intrigue of de Armas and Affleck as co-stars. The two were romantically linked in real life last year, but audiences have never actually seen them as co-stars. Affleck has perfectly embodied a shady husband before, in 2014's "Gone Girl," while De Armas steals every scene she's in, from "Knives Out" to "No Time To Die." The film's supporting cast also includes Jacob Elordi, Lil Rel Howery, Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly.

"Deep Water" was originally slated for theatrical release on January 14, 2022. Its Hulu streaming premiere date has not yet been announced.