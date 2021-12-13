Paul Thomas Anderson Is Happy Spider-Man Movies Exist To Drag People Back To Theaters

Writer-director Anderson has been responsible for critically beloved films like "There Will Be Blood" and "Phantom Thread," but in a recent sit-down with The New Yorker (via IndieWire), the conversation turned, inevitably, to the type of movies that are making the most money in Hollywood. Anderson himself is currently working within the studio system, as his latest film, "Licorice Pizza," is an MGM production. "I've got my own little corner of the sandbox and am working with people that I really admire," he shares. "I'm incredibly happy right now. But that's me."

Anderson acknowledges industry anxieties around the current, franchise-heavy model of filmmaking, saying that "there's no end to the kind of sky-is-falling questions that always surround films." The line of interviewing we see in "The New Yorker" and elsewhere tends to reveal a spectrum of directors, from those who would do a Marvel movie if asked to those who think superhero movies are a sign of imminent industry apocalypse. Anderson seems to fall on the less worried side, saying that he doesn't take the "overabundance of superhero movies" too seriously.