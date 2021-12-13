Clips Round-Up: Clifford Deleted Scene With Rosie Perez & More [Exclusive]

Not to be confused with the 1994 Martin Short/Charles Grodin cult classic about a man acting like a little boy, "Clifford the Big Red Dog" stars Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, and John Cleese. It arrived in theaters and on Paramount+ around this time last month and made a pandemic-solid $64 million worldwide and received moderate reviews, including our own by Josh Spiegel. Now, in anticipation of the film arriving on digital tomorrow, December 14, 2021, and on Blu-ray and DVD February 1, 2022, Paramount has provided us with an exclusive deleted scene from the family film featuring the fabulous Rosie Perez as Lucille, as well as some "ruff" (get it?) unfinished CGI of the title canine in all his blazing red glory. Check out the clip, and get ready for the sequel that Paramount is already teasing, which is not a surprise given that -despite mediocre box office (doggonit!) — the Walt Becker film was apparently the most watched original film to-date for Paramount+.

Here is the official synopsis: