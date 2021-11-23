Clifford The Big Red Dog To Get A Bigger, Redder Sequel

Fans of "Clifford the Big Red Dog" are about to get an early holiday gift. According to Variety, Paramount Pictures has ordered a sequel. The film was released early this month and currently has a box office gross of almost $34 million. It's also streaming on Paramount+, though we don't have numbers for that. Right now, with many kids on a modified schedule between virtual school and in-person classes, and with the holidays coming up, it's probably not a stretch to say that, whatever the numbers are, they're likely to go up. The film is, according to the streaming service, its "most-watched original film to date."

"Clifford the Big Red Dog" is based on the beloved children's book series by Norman Bridwell about a magical dog who grows to an unusual size. There are currently 80 books in the series, so it's not exactly going to be difficult to find something to base a new story about Clifford on.