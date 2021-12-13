Watch The Moon Fall In The First Five Minutes Of Moonfall

After blowing up the White House in "Independence Day," flooding New York City in "The Day After Tomorrow," and unleashing all sorts of natural disasters in "2012," how else can director Roland Emmerich wreak havoc on our poor little planet? Why, having the moon attack Earth, of course! That's the setup for the filmmaker's next project, "Moonfall," and you can now watch the first five minutes now.

"Moonfall" begins with a spaceship orbiting our home world, and astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson at his most adorkable) discussing the lyrics to Toto's rock classic "Africa" with his co-worker Alan Marcus (Frank Fiola) and "work wife" Jo Fowler (Halle Berry). If you've ever seen "Gravity" (Emmerich clearly has) or any other sci-fi thriller that opens in outer space, you know things are about to go very wrong, and they do. Before they know it, a mysterious, giant black space cloud attacks the trio's ship and nearly kills them all in one fell swoop. And it that wasn't enough, it seems to have come from ... inside the moon? Cue the title card and Thomas Wander's operatically foreboding score.