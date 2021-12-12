Keanu Reeves And The Matrix Resurrections Cast Wish You A Merry MatriXmas
Who's ready to go back into the Matrix this holiday season? "The Matrix Resurrections" is almost upon us, and it has inspired a brand new commercial holiday (emphasis on "commercial") called MatriXmas. I know what you're thinking: when did "The Matrix" suddenly become a Christmas movie like "Die Hard" (or "The Lighthouse?")
You crazy kids with your questions and your second-guessing of movie marketing. MatriXmas is the perfect pormanteau, don't you see? Because the last letter of "Matrix" is "X," and that makes it smoosh right together with "Xmas." We've taken the "Christ" out of Christmas because there's already a cinematic Christ figure in the room. His name is Neo and he's the One and he's even got a beard this time around, just like the grown version of the Lord Baby Jesus (the figure in the manger in all those Christmas songs and the subject of mealtime prayers in "Talladega Nights.")
Sing with me now: "It's beginning to feel a lot like [MatriXmas] ..."
If you're getting tired already of hearing me pontificate about MatriXmas, why don't you just listen to what Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have to say? They're the stars of "The Matrix Resurrections," and they're counting down the 12 Days of MatriXmas below.
Welcome to the 12 Days of MatriXmas. The countdown to #TheMatrix beginsâ€¦ today. pic.twitter.com/x0uX2N3ARl
— The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) December 10, 2021
And it looks like we're in for a very merry MatriXmas indeed, as two more MatriXmas videos have already been released and offer a flurry of footage from the upcoming film — including "11 cars exploding" and "10 epic escapes."
Whoa. 🚗🔥 11 days â€˜til #TheMatrix. pic.twitter.com/x2MsSncfvz
— The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) December 11, 2021
10 days â€˜til #TheMatrix. 10 epic escapes. pic.twitter.com/8srK97OQTc
— The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) December 12, 2021
There now, you see? Isn't Keanu's enthusiasm for MatriXmas infectious? As you can surmise from the above embeds, this holiday message comes spiraling toward you in bullet time from the official Twitter account of "The Matrix Resurrections." Generally, Twitter is much better about embodying the spirit of Festivus, the "Seinfeld" holiday that involves a ritual "airing of grievances."
Festivus vs. MatriXmas
Gather round the undecorated aluminum pole and let's debate which is a better alternative to Christmas: Festivus or MatriXmas. If you're a Scrooge who doesn't like commercial holidays (or the commercialization of commercial holidays on Twitter), then you're more likely to feel inspired by Frank Costanza (the late Jerry Stiller) and his call to celebrate "a Festivus for the rest of us" on December 23.
"The Matrix Resurrections" hits theaters and HBO Max on Festivus Eve. It's also got a random promotional campaign with Denny's going, and Denny's does deliver. You could order yourself a Grand Slam breakfast and eat it at home while you snuggle up beside the Christmas tree and watch "The Matrix Resurrections" on HBO Max.
That's the spirit of MatriXmas. Circling back to the Dear Lord Baby Jesus, having a very merry MatriXmas — Denny's style — is not so far off from what we did see in "Talladega Nights," when Will Ferrell's NASCAR driver, Ricky Bobby, thanked said Baby Jesus in prayer for the "bountiful harvest of Dominos, KFC, and the always delicious Taco Bell."
Festivus is a TV holiday but MatriXmas is a movie holiday. And yet ... you'll be able to watch this big event movie, "The Matrix Resurrections," on TV the day of its premiere. To paraphrase "Home Alone:"
"Merry [MatriXmas], ya filthy animal."
"The Matrix Resurrections" is out in the U.S. on December 22, 2021.