Keanu Reeves And The Matrix Resurrections Cast Wish You A Merry MatriXmas

Who's ready to go back into the Matrix this holiday season? "The Matrix Resurrections" is almost upon us, and it has inspired a brand new commercial holiday (emphasis on "commercial") called MatriXmas. I know what you're thinking: when did "The Matrix" suddenly become a Christmas movie like "Die Hard" (or "The Lighthouse?")

You crazy kids with your questions and your second-guessing of movie marketing. MatriXmas is the perfect pormanteau, don't you see? Because the last letter of "Matrix" is "X," and that makes it smoosh right together with "Xmas." We've taken the "Christ" out of Christmas because there's already a cinematic Christ figure in the room. His name is Neo and he's the One and he's even got a beard this time around, just like the grown version of the Lord Baby Jesus (the figure in the manger in all those Christmas songs and the subject of mealtime prayers in "Talladega Nights.")

Sing with me now: "It's beginning to feel a lot like [MatriXmas] ..."

If you're getting tired already of hearing me pontificate about MatriXmas, why don't you just listen to what Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have to say? They're the stars of "The Matrix Resurrections," and they're counting down the 12 Days of MatriXmas below.

Welcome to the 12 Days of MatriXmas. The countdown to #TheMatrix beginsâ€¦ today. pic.twitter.com/x0uX2N3ARl — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) December 10, 2021

And it looks like we're in for a very merry MatriXmas indeed, as two more MatriXmas videos have already been released and offer a flurry of footage from the upcoming film — including "11 cars exploding" and "10 epic escapes."

There now, you see? Isn't Keanu's enthusiasm for MatriXmas infectious? As you can surmise from the above embeds, this holiday message comes spiraling toward you in bullet time from the official Twitter account of "The Matrix Resurrections." Generally, Twitter is much better about embodying the spirit of Festivus, the "Seinfeld" holiday that involves a ritual "airing of grievances."