Denny's Is Promoting The Matrix So You Can See How Deep The Breakfast Menu Rabbit Hole Goes

Outside the Matrix, the only food is a protein gruel that the crew of the Nebuchadnezzar likened to "runny eggs" or, less flatteringly, "a bowl of snot." If you prefer your eggs fluffy and scrambled, then get ready to head back into the Matrix ... by way of Denny's.

That's right, America. On Cyber Monday, everyone's favorite 24-hour dining option, Denny's, started a new promotion tied to the upcoming Warner Bros. movie release, "The Matrix Resurrections." The promotion runs from now until January 4, 2022, and it will enable hungry cinephiles to jack into the Matrix through Denny's.com or the restaurant's app. There, you'll experience the proverbial glitches in the Matrix, not as déjà vu, but as discounts and free menu items.

From now until December 12, 2021, they're offering free delivery on digital orders. Since they do deliver, that means you could theoretically eat food from Denny's at home while watching "The Matrix Resurrections" on HBO Max (and crying). Who needs theater pubs or social interaction when you've got that?!

It doesn't look like McDonald's ever offered a "Matrix" Happy Meal, which is a shame. But allow me to riff on Denny's for a second ...