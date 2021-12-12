West Side Story Star Explains Why 'Cool' Was Changed In Spielberg's Movie [Exclusive]

In the 1961 film adaptation of "West Side Story," there's a song entitled "Cool" wherein Ice, played by Tucker Smith, sings, "You want to live in this lousy world? Play it cool." That's good advice for the here and now of 2021, where we're winding down another tough year and maybe looking to movies like Steven Spielberg's new adaptation of "West Side Story" for a little comfort and escape from the ongoing challenges of the real world.

The thing is, Ice is a character who was created specifically for the 1961 film. He didn't exist in the original 1957 Broadway musical. The character is a member of the Sharks street gang and serves as a lieutenant to its leader, Riff, who is played by Mike Faist in Spielberg's update of "West Side Story." This new film, which is in theaters this weekend, goes a different route with "Cool," with Riff himself singing it along with his friend and fellow Shark, Tony (Ansel Elgort).

When /Film's own Jenna Busch interviewed Faist, she asked him about the changes made to "Cool," and how he, Spielberg, screenwriter Tony Kushner, and company approached shooting that number. Faist said: