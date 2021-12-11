New Spider-Man: No Way Home TV Spots Show Doctor Strange Deploying Magic Runes

With the release date less than a week away, what hasn't already been revealed officially about the plot of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" through the trailers (and the recently-released opening scene) has unfortunately made its way online in the form of very unofficial leaks. If you're trying to avoid spoilers in the lead-up to its release, your best bet is to hide in a panic room with your phone on Airplane Mode until December 17.

If you're not trying to avoid plot details (or if you don't have a panic room in your house), you may be interested in a small flurry of new TV spots for "Spider-Man: No Way Home. The clips include an intriguing look at Doctor Strange performing a magic spell using runes similar to those seen in the Disney+ series "WandaVision." Magic runes were first seen being wielded by Agatha Harkness, before Wanda Maximoff learned to use them herself and turned the tables on Agatha.

The runes aren't exactly the same; Doctor Strange's are more flowing and swirly, whereas the ones in "WandaVision" were based on the Futhark (ancient Norse alphabet) and are more angular, as seen below:

Disney

That said, we can use some of what we learned from Agatha Harkness in "WandaVision" to guess at what Doctor Strange might be doing here. In the Disney+ series, Agatha explained that a witch (or, in this case, a Sorcerer Supreme) can use runes to create a space over which they have total control. It's similar to the Mirror Dimension, which Doctor Strange uses to contain violent fights and limit their impact on the normal world. Interestingly, a purple mist very similar to the one that signified Agatha's magic can be glimpsed through a rift in the sky.

Check out the TV spot featuring Doctor Strange's rune circle below, along with some other new promos.