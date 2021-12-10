Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Resuming Production In January

"Letitia Wright," "Black Panther 2," and "Shuri" were all trending on Twitter during different points of the day yesterday, with tons of speculation that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was on hiatus due to the vaccination status of actor Letitia Wright who plays Shuri, the assumed successor to T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) as the ruler of Wakanda. A news outlet released an article stating that Wright "doesn't want to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she is unwilling to get the vaccine." We will not be linking to or referencing the source because people who post giant freakin' unsubstantiated claims don't deserve the traffic.

This isn't the first time rumors have circulated surrounding Wright's participation in the film, as the pandemic has brought to light some really questionable behavior on her part. She shared a 69-minute YouTube video back in December that was filled with anti-vax and transphobic rhetoric, including the prayer hands emoji as a caption for the video. She was immediately blasted for sharing the video to which she responded "If you don't conform to popular opinions, but ask questions and think for yourself ... you get cancelled [sic]." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" recently went on hiatus as Wright sustained injuries on set and needs time to heal, which only stirred up the conspiracy mill once again.

Regardless of how anyone feels about Wright's personal decisions, the rumors are false and according to The Hollywood Reporter's newsletter, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to resume production in late January in Atlanta, with Wright returning to fulfill her duties as Shuri.