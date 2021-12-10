Alamo Drafthouse's New D.C. Location Has A Movie Presidents Theme – And Bill Pullman Was There To Open It

The 45,000 square foot theater complex features nine screens and nearly 900 seats. This is the first Alamo Drafthouse right in downtown D.C., joining two locations in northern Virginia that serve the greater D.C. area. The theater is located at 630 Rhode Island Ave NE, adjacent to the Rhode Island Aven-Brentwood metro station and is hard to miss with its massive red and silver minimalist geometric design.

The "Hall of Presidents" in the lobby pays homage to 11 of cinema's greatest movie presidents, including portraits of Kevin Kline's President Kovic from "Dave," Harrison Ford's President Marshall from "Air Force One," Morgan Freeman's President Trumbull from "Deep Impact," and more. The centerpiece, of course, is the life-sized statue of Pullman's President Thomas J. Whitmore from the 1996 film "Independence Day," where he must rally the flagging forces of the world's militaries to stand up and fight for the survival of Earth. His famous speech is engraved on the wall behind the statue, ready to inspire any movie-goer that happens to walk by.