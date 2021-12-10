The Silent Sea Trailer: Check Out The Dark Side Of The Moon In The New Netflix Thriller

The series is focused on a cadre of scientists and military escorts sometime in the future, when Earth is too dry to live on. "The world's water will be reduced by 40% in the next ten years," a voice in the trailer says. Most of humanity is relegated to colonized moons for survival. One such moon is special, though: Balhae Station holds secrets that are so closely-guarded secrets that those in charge send a team to check out the situation when the station goes radio silent. While the secret itself obviously isn't revealed in the trailer, we know that a microbiologist is needed for the gig. Might we see something akin to the sublime flora and fauna night-terrors of Alex Garland's 2018 "Annihilation" adaptation? Or are we looking at more of a cosmic, tentacled "Underwater" situation? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, "Squid Game" fans can rejoice at the familiar faces to come in this eight-episode series. Stars Gong Yoo (the father that made you cry in "Train to Busan") and "Squid Game" costar Heo Sung-tae are enough to pique curiosity for the series (Heo Sung-tae plays Chief of Resource Group of Aviation Administration Kim Jae-sun). Bae Doona, she of Bong Joon-ho's "The Host" and the aforementioned "Kingdom" series, is the cherry on top for genre fans. There's no Pink Floyd to be heard in the trailer, but best believe that this "Great Gig in the Sky" will lead to some "Us and Them" conflict on the Dark Side of the Moon, and as the crew goes "On the Run," we're definitely tuning in.

Here's the official synopsis for "The Silent Sea":

During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.

"The Silent Sea" hits Netflix on December 24, 2021.