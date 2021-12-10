West Side Story Takes Less Than $1 Million In Thursday Previews

Movie musicals, like westerns, once ruled the box office, but that was decades ago and things are very different now. In 2021 alone, "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" and "tick, tick... BOOM!" went straight to streaming, "In the Heights" bombed financially despite an excellent critical response (colorism criticisms aside), and "Dear Evan Hansen" was pretty much DOA, with its scathing reviews discouraging those who weren't already turned off by its depressing premise. There was also "Annette," but I don't think anyone expected a film musical directed by Leos Carax to catch on with mainstream U.S. audiences.

Will Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake buck that trend? Early signs point to "no," with Deadline reporting the film only earned $800,000 in Thursday night previews at 2,820 locations. It is now projected to gross $12-17 million in its first weekend of release in the face of limited competition outside of Disney's animated movie musical "Encanto" (which led all other releases on Thursday heading into its third week in theaters).

Like all Covid-era movies, though, those numbers need an asterisk. Box office returns are still down from where they were pre-pandemic across the board, despite having improved dramatically since a vaccine and, more recently, booster shots were made widely available in the U.S. Still, "Dear Evan Hansen" similarly made $800K in Thursday previews on its way to a $7.5 million three-day opening, so it's not an ideal start for Spielberg's first-ever big screen musical.