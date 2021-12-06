Why Steven Spielberg Didn't Use Subtitles For The Spanish-Language Scenes In West Side Story

The original 1961 "West Side Story" boasts an impressive legacy — it is considered to be a nigh untouchable masterpiece among both the musical genre and the medium of film in general. However, there's one glaring aspect to viewers these days that even the most ardent fans can't ignore — the fact that many of its Puerto Rican characters are, in fact, portrayed by white actors. In addition to righting this past wrong by casting a much more authentic ensemble (though some would disagree with that assertion), part of the responsibility Spielberg embraced was staying true to the cultural language of the story. This necessitated the very intentional lack of subtitles during certain moments of Spanish dialogue in his "West Side Story" remake.

As Spielberg told IGN:

"That was a mandate that I put down to Cindy Tolan who cast the movie, that I wasn't going to entertain any auditions that aren't parents or grandparents or themselves from Latinx countries. Especially Puerto Rico, we looked a lot in Puerto Rico, we have 20 performers in our film from Puerto Rico or they're Nuyorican.

That was very important and that goes hand-in-hand with my reasoning for not subtitling the Spanish. If I subtitled the Spanish I'd simply be doubling down on the English and giving English the power over the Spanish. This was not going to happen in this film, I needed to respect the language enough not to subtitle it."

It's important to prioritize voices and perspectives from the specific communities who would know best about issues like these, some of whom have pushed back against the casting of this "West Side Story" film and the accents of the actors. At least some progress has been made with this remake, but I look forward to hearing even more in-depth thoughts from those directly affected by the cultures and traditions depicted in the movie. "West Side Story" comes to theaters on December 10, 2021.