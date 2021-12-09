Hawkeye Directors Explain Why Marvel Changed To Multiple Directors Per Show

It seems "Hawkeye" will set a precedent for the MCU's live-action Disney+ shows going forward. The next four Marvel Studios series slated to debut on the streaming service ("Ms. Marvel," "She-Hulk," "Moon Knight," and "Secret Invasion") are all being overseen by two or more directors or, like "Hawkeye," directing duos. For now, however, this isn't the studio's official policy, so there may yet be future exceptions to this "rule."

Obviously, there are benefits and drawbacks that come with either approach. Having a single director oversee an entire season of TV makes it easier for them to create a unique, consistent vision, as Cary Joji Fukunaga famously did when he pioneered this approach years ago on HBO's "True Detective" Season 1. But again, it's an exhausting and demanding process, even before you factor in the action and effects-heavy nature of any MCU show. For that reason, it came as little surprise when Herron revealed she wouldn't be back for "Loki" season 2.

The big worry is that having multiple directors working on Marvel Studios' Disney+ series will make it harder for them to keep up a cohesive tone and style in the way a single movie does. (Well, a good movie, that is.) It's a testament to the directors on "Hawkeye" that, so far, the show hasn't felt completely different when switching from one pair of hands to another.

"Hawkeye" premieres new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.