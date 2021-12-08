Who Owns The Mysterious Rolex Watch In Hawkeye?

Could it be?! Could Linda Cardellini actually have something to do in the MCU besides being Clint Barton's super secret and extremely understanding wife? This episode offered a rare moment of interaction between Clint and Laura Barton, in which we actually got a little bit more insight into their dynamic. Like a pro, Laura answered a phone call with her husband, ready to speak cryptically about sensitive information. With his suspicions growing, Clint shot his wife a text about looking into Sloan Limited, and she very quickly reported back. I'm guessing that the info she gathered wasn't just waiting on the first Google search page, so it seems like Laura did some real digging. It sounds like this isn't her first time investigating classified information.

"They've been out of the game a long time," Clint tells Kate of Rolex owner, "but their identity is still attached to that watch." Funnily enough, when Laura first arrived on the MCU scene in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Tony's response to seeing Clint kiss his wife was to quippily guess, "This is an agent of some kind." Maybe the man best known for being a genius was onto something. When she asks if anything else might've gone missing from the compound, Clint immediately understands that she's referring to the mysterious watch. Concealing his wife's past secret identity sounds like the kind of thing that would jump high up on his priority list, so his determination to secure the watch lines up.

Given that we've never actually seen Linda in action, she also fits the bill of someone "out of the game," with a secret identity that needs to be hidden. As a former S.H.I.E.L.D agent, Laura may have used an alias now tied to the watch — she might even be Mockingbird, the comic character who fought crime alongside Marvel's Hawkeye, and eventually married him. The watch being found in Maya's apartment thus makes a lot of sense, given she's already digging into Clint's family.