The Boys Season 3 Reveals Blue Hawk, Another Superhero You'll Probably Love To Hate

In one of the segments in this month's "Seven on 7," we're introduced to Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler), another superhero who inhabits this weird world. He's not to be confused with Groundhawk, who was introduced last month and is this universe's riff on Wolverine from the X-Men. Blue Hawk is an entirely new character to the series and does not come from the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, so he's still a pretty big mystery. The clip explains that Blue Hawk will be the new face of "My Sheets Guy" Mickey Longdale's upcoming 4Freedom brand of products. You might remember Longdale from the very first "Seven on 7," where they spoofed Mike Lindell, the "My Pillow Guy." Now he's making a whole like of freedom-based products, including "Patriot Paper" toilet paper and dark roast coffee.

Blue Hawk will be the voice and face of these products, but we aren't shown any details beyond that. He will join several other new superhero cast members this season, including Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Laurie Holden as The Crimson Countess. There will be tons of new faces on "The Boys" season 3, but there's no telling exactly where the plot will go, aside from Herogasm, of course.