John Cho Says Making Harold & Kumar 4 Is Possible, But Complicated

It's easy to grasp Cho's meaning. As on-point as the "Harold & Kumar" movies were when it came to subverting racial stereotypes or skewering white America for its racist behavior, they were often guilty of playing other stereotypes for laughs, especially those based on gender and sexual orientation. That's not to say "Harold & Kumar 4" couldn't work with a few adjustments. As last year's "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" showed, it is possible to breathe new life into older, politically charged, R-rated comedy franchises — so long as the creatives involved are more careful about choosing their targets and avoiding punching down with their satire.

Honestly, the bigger obstacle at this point might be availability. With Cho potentially starring in "Cowboy Bebop" season 2 in the near future and Penn having split his time between acting and political activities in recent years, the pair would likely struggle to find space in their packed schedules for an onscreen reunion. "Harold & Kumar" creators and writers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are likewise busy show-running the popular "Karate Kid" sequel series "Cobra Kai," and are even teasing the idea of a "Cobra Kai" extended universe after the show finishes its run.

Then again, going more than 10 years between films is nothing unusual for comedy properties nowadays, so "Harold & Kumar 4" might not be down for the count just yet.