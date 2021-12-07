Battle Chasers Comic Is Becoming A TV Series From John Wick Creator Derek Kolstad

After creating the "John Wick" franchise, co-executive producing Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and penning the script for "Nobody" with Bob Odenkirk this year, screenwriter/showrunner Derek Kolstad is crossing over into television with a series based on the comic book, "Battle Chasers." Alcon Entertainment, the studio behind "The Expanse," "Blade Runner 2049," and the upcoming anime series, "Blade Runner: The Black Lotus," will produce the new live-action "Battle Chasers" series.

Artist Joe Madureira was a rising young superstar in the world of comics, coming off a popular run on "Uncanny X-Men," when he first created "Battle Chasers" in 1998. Together with J. Scott Campbell ("Danger Girl") and Humberto Ramos ("Crimson"), Madureira was among the next generation of artists to launch their own creator-owned titles after the formation of Image Comics. "Battle Chasers" was part of the fledgling Cliffhanger imprint for Jim Lee's Wildstorm Productions, which itself was an imprint of Image at the time.

According to Deadline, Adrian Askarieh ("Hitman") will serve as one of the executive producers of the "Battle Chasers" show, which will feature visual effects from Zoic Studios. Kolstad had this to say about bringing the comic to the screen: