One Key Shot In The New Matrix Resurrections Trailer Reveals When The Movie Takes Place

Jada Pinkett Smith has been confirmed to return as resistance fighter and pilot captain Niobe in "The Matrix Resurrections," and the new trailer revealed a first glimpse of how her character has fared in the time between now and the end of the last movie. While both Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie Anne Moss's Trinity have aged as much as the actors who play them, Pinkett Smith appears in old age makeup, looking much older than either of her costars.

Her battle scars and age-lines likely mean that decades have passed in the real world since Neo and Niobe had seen one another. Trinity has been kept in one of the stasis tubes the machines use to plug people into the Matrix and siphon their energy, and it's entirely possible that Neo has as well. Chilling out in a vat of goo tends to do wonders for your skin, apparently.

Niobe's romantic relationship with Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) ended before the original film trilogy began, but her inclusion in both "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" helped give Morpheus depth and introduced the wider world of the rebellion and Zion. The last we saw her, she was thanking Neo for ending the war with the machines. With those battle scars, I'm guessing the war wasn't as over as she thought. That, or humans decided to war amongst themselves. Either way, poor Niobe has been through it, and she likely has some very interesting stories to share.