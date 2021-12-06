Here's When Spider-Man: No Way Home Take Place In The MCU Timeline

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" picks up right where "Spider-Man: Far From Home" ended. Holland said in the interview:

"What's cool about this film is it picks up right after the second one finishes. So the second one finishes with a freeze-frame of Spider-Man, the third one starts with the same freeze-frame."

As you may recall, at the end of "Far From Home," J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) tells the world that Spider-Man is none other than Peter Parker. Now the world hates him because they think he's a murderer. In "No Way Home," Peter visits Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help him make the world forget that he's Spider-Man, messing with the multiverse.

In addition, we learned (via Collider) the same info from the recently released press notes for the film. In the notes, Marvel President Kevin Feige says: