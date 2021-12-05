Doctor Who New Year's Special Trailer: Happy Holidays, Have Some Daleks

"Doctor Who: Flux" has just come to an end, but there's no rest for the wicked — or for Time Lords and their companions. After the credits rolled on the season 13 finale, the BBC aired a trailer for "Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks," the upcoming New Year's special set to premiere on January 1, 2022.

And what better way to ring in the New Year than with a time loop? The trailer for "Eve of the Daleks" features the return of one of the Doctor's oldest enemies, but rather than dying permanently when zapped by the bobbly space dustbins, the Doctor and her companions find themselves right back where they started due to some strange goings-on at ELF Storage. In a press release accompanying the trailer, the BBC offered this plot summary:

The trailer for the special, which aired following the series thirteen finale, finds the cast trapped in ELF storage and stuck in a terrifying time loop with the Daleks. Will the gang manage to avoid extermination and escape the storage facility in time to see out New Year's Day?

The real question, of course, is whether being stuck in a time loop means they'll get to escape the traditional New Year's Day hangover. As for their New Year's resolutions, I presume one of them will be "stop getting stuck in time loops." Check out the trailer for "Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks" below.