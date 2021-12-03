Scream Character Posters Highlight The Return Of Your Favorite Survivors

What has set "Scream" apart from other slasher franchises, is that it's one centered on the stories and lives of the survivors, rather than the iconic slasher. There is no "Scream" without Gale, Dewey, and most importantly, Sidney. The character posters each pose with the mask differently, and whether or not it was intentional, there's a bit of storytelling going on. Check out the posters below and see for yourself.

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures

David Arquette's mask is front and center, gripped tightly between his hands, his face expressing a bit of anger. Dewey lost his sister Tatum to Ghostface and as the sheriff, he's lost a lot of his friends and comrades. He's been hurt a lot and considering he's been characterized as kind of a warm-hearted, naive goofball (they literally made him "Officer Doofy" in the "Scary Movie" films), anger is a new look for Dewey.

Courteney Cox has the mask close to her face, peering behind it, symbolizing the fact Gale's entire career has been overshadowed by the events in Woodsboro. Her book and her journalism career? All defined by Ghostface. As for Sidney? That mask is as far away from her face as possible and she's looking over her shoulder.

Sidney's no fool, she stays on high alert at all times. Ghostface has taken everything from her, and she's not going to let that happen again.

"Scream" opens in theaters on January 14, 2022.