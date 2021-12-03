Scream Character Posters Highlight The Return Of Your Favorite Survivors
Super-fans of "Scream" might want to start clearing some wall space because new character posters released of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette) for the 2022 installment of the franchise just dropped, and they are STUNNING. The possibility of putting Gale Weathers on my wall next to a bookshelf? Where do I sign up? The new posters were released as part of its CCXP Worlds 2021 panel highlighting the three characters who have been featured in and survived the events of every "Scream" film thus far.
Sidney, Gale, and Dewey are all shown holding the white paneled face of the Ghostface mask, the face that has been terrorizing their lives for over 25 years. The marketing for "Scream" of 1996 is one of the most high-profile examples of the "character collage face poster" that dominated horror films of the late 90s and early 00s, so it almost feels like the franchise is coming full circle by allowing the survivors their individual posters. It's highly unlikely that the posters will be the only new information given during the film's CCXP panel which begins at 3:30 P.M. PT on Saturday, December 4, 2021. You can watch the panel by visiting CCXPWorlds or following the event on Twitch.
Please Don't Kill Them Mr. Ghostface, They Need To Be in the Sequels
What has set "Scream" apart from other slasher franchises, is that it's one centered on the stories and lives of the survivors, rather than the iconic slasher. There is no "Scream" without Gale, Dewey, and most importantly, Sidney. The character posters each pose with the mask differently, and whether or not it was intentional, there's a bit of storytelling going on. Check out the posters below and see for yourself.
David Arquette's mask is front and center, gripped tightly between his hands, his face expressing a bit of anger. Dewey lost his sister Tatum to Ghostface and as the sheriff, he's lost a lot of his friends and comrades. He's been hurt a lot and considering he's been characterized as kind of a warm-hearted, naive goofball (they literally made him "Officer Doofy" in the "Scary Movie" films), anger is a new look for Dewey.
Courteney Cox has the mask close to her face, peering behind it, symbolizing the fact Gale's entire career has been overshadowed by the events in Woodsboro. Her book and her journalism career? All defined by Ghostface. As for Sidney? That mask is as far away from her face as possible and she's looking over her shoulder.
Sidney's no fool, she stays on high alert at all times. Ghostface has taken everything from her, and she's not going to let that happen again.
"Scream" opens in theaters on January 14, 2022.