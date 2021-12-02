The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Teasers: Welcome To 1960, Midge

In the world of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," when it rains teaser trailers, it pours. Earlier this week, Prime Video granted us our first look at the fourth season of Midge Maisel's (Rachel Brosnahan) burgeoning comedy career — but since we've waited a solid two years to see the series return, a couple extra teasers certainly can't hurt!

The third season ended on a hefty cliffhanger, threatening a big blow to all the work that Midge and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) put into growing her popularity. Our favorite fashionable housewife has come a long way from broiling briskets, and now finds herself on the brink of exploding into the New York comedy scene — if only there weren't so many obstacles standing in her way. The biggest trouble of all came when Midge learned an important lesson about who her jokes target. Touring singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), for example, really didn't appreciate being laughed at and fired the sharp tongued comedian as his opening act.

Now Midge and Susie are left to pick up the pieces and figure out their next steps. At the same time, the pair must adjust to changing times — season 4 launches right into the new normal of 1960. Change is a-coming and this season, no one is safe! If you don't believe me, just check out the latest teaser trailers below.