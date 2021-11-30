The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Teaser Reveals A New Premiere Date

Get ready for a mic drop — Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is back on stage! After a two-year hiatus,"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is making her grand return to Amazon Prime Video and she's determined not to share the spotlight.

The Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino-created show took the world by storm when it first arrived in 2017, introducing the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself, a Jewish housewife with a secret penchant for comedy. She's come a long way since then — divorcing her husband and kickstarting a career in comedy whilst showing off some of the flashiest '60s fashion money can buy. For a few years, viewers were lucky enough to see a new season of Midge's journey on a regular basis, but pandemic delays disrupted the smooth rhythm, leaving us on a major cliffhanger that threatened a huge blow to our heroine's career. But the scrappy housewife is nothing if not resilient, so she's back in her diner booth, determined to make everything work out. What exactly is she in for during season 4? Here's a little hint:

It's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

The fourth season now has a premiere date, with episodes set to arrive on February 18, 2022. Following the debut, two new episodes will drop every Friday for four weeks. This is a change from previous seasons, which would arrive all at once, but before you brandish your pitchforks in anger, Prime Video is sweetening the announcement with a teaser trailer, offering a sneak peek at the next messy chapter in Midge's life.