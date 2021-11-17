The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Isn't Feeling Very Funny In First Look At Season 4

Midge — despite being surrounded by showgirls, boas and glitter — is looking pretty downtrodden in this first-look image. And after the many catastrophes of season 3, she has good reason to be! Last time we saw Midge, she spent a season learning all about the wonders of being a touring comedian: the glitz, the glamour, and the humbling realities of show business. In the end, things didn't shake out great for Midge, who overstepped when making jokes about famous singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), the very man she was opening for on tour.

Getting fired from the tour wasn't the first time Midge's standup has landed her in hot water (see: every episode of the show thus far), nor will it be the last, but this was a pretty drastic setback for her career. Still, when all else fails, she can at least count on the support of her parents ... right? Tell me I'm right?!

Why did I bother asking? While Midge is in the midst of yet another crisis state, Rose (Marin Hinkle) and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) are enjoying dinner and wine before a bright TV screen. They've never exactly been the world's most supportive parents when it comes to their daughter's comedy career, but mostly because it's really hard for them to comprehend. And it certainly doesn't help that Midge's humor veers into vulgarity with ease and her mother has a tendency to faint. But they'll surely assist their daughter where they can — and when they can't why not enjoy a TV dinner or two?

We can better asses their parenting approaches once season 4 of the series finally arrives — alas, a premiere date for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has yet to be revealed.