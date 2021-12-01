Scream Gets An R Rating For Strong, Bloody You-Know-What

Haters of PG-13 horror can let out a big sigh of relief as the fifth film installation of the "Scream" franchise has officially been given the R-rating from the MPAA, ensuring the entire franchise requires adult supervision or skilled theater hopping skills for viewers under the age of 17. The upcoming 2022 release earned its R-rating for "strong bloody violence, language throughout, and some sexual references," which uh, sure sounds like what to expect from a slasher movie. The new film comes from the Radio Silence collective's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of "V/H/S," "Southbound," "Devil's Due," and "Ready or Not" fame, all horror flicks that definitely know their way around a R-rating.

Fans of the "Scream" series already know our besties Sidney (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette) are poised to return, as well as Deputy Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton) and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. But there are plenty of newcomers to love and subsequently get super-bummed (or excited!) about when they're inevitably gutted like fish by whoever is donning the Ghostface garb. The MPAA announcement is leading many to speculate that a new trailer and possible ticket pre-orders are just around the bend, which means a lot of last-minute holiday shopping budgets for horror fans are about to get tighter.