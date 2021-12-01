29% Of Fans Think This Is Robert Downey Jr's Worst Movie. Here's Why They're Wrong

Well, friends, it's time for another survey. We talked to 610 different people across America to tell us which Robert Downey Jr. movie they certainly do not love 3,000. He got his start at the age of five in his father's film "Pound" before solidifying himself as a one of the secondary members of the Brat Pack, the group of young actors who frequently appeared together in teen-oriented coming-of-age films in the 1980s. RDJ had a rough go of it in the 1990s and early '00s, but he got sober in 2003 and kicked off one of the biggest redemption arcs in Hollywood history. He has become one of the most beloved actors working in Hollywood, but with a career spanning over five decades, they can't all be winners.

We asked our survey-takers to tell us what is, in their opinion, the worst Robert Downey Jr. movie. We picked the seven most frequently cited films to make a handy lil' list for your viewing pleasure, but as this is an opinion survey, there's plenty missing from this list. I mean, "Air America" with Mel Gibson didn't make the finals, so take these results with a grain of salt. Here are the results of the worst RDJ movies ever made.