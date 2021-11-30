It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 15 Trailer: An Irish Banquet Of Humiliation And Murder

The upcoming season of "It's Always Sunny" will break the record for the longest-running live-action comedy series, beating out the former record holder, "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet," which has held the record since its finale aired in 1966. FXX has renewed the series though season 18, which means we'll be seeing plenty of Charlie, Mac, Frank, Dennis, and Dee in the years to come. In the first 14 seasons, the gang have put on a musical, created two "Lethal Weapon" sequels, ruined many lives, and caused so much property damage that it's amazing they're not all in prison or paying fines for the rest of their natural lives. Season 15 looks like it aims to up the ante even more, unleashing the gang's bad behavior on an entire unsuspecting nation.

I just want to know what's going on when they decide to head to Ireland, because the boys are all covered in tiny scratches and there's blood and shredded cheese everywhere. I'm guessing the rats that Charlie normally manages to bash finally got the better of him, and now they have to call in an actual exterminator. That would be a good reason to get out of the bar, after all!

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 15 premieres Wednesday, December 1, 2021 on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu.