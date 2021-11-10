It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 15 Trailer: The Gang Goes To Ireland

The gang are as bad as they've always been, and now they're taking that energy back to the land of their ancestors. The season 15 poster feaured art of the gang in stereotypical Irish attire, complete with red hair, and there were rumors of the show filming in Dublin. Now, it's confirmed that the gang is going to Ireland, and it looks like they might be there for more than one episode by the amount of content in the trailer. The most exciting thing about the trip to the homeland? Charlie meets up with an Irishman played by "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" alum Colm Meaney, and the two might be related. They both love cheese and ghouls, and Meaney takes Charlie to the grave of a Michael Kelly who died eating rocks that he had mistaken for eggs. We may never know who Charlie's father is for sure, but maybe he'll get a chance to look at his heritage through his mother's side and have a bit of pride in his identity.

Whatever happens this season, it's sure to be a bigger blast than even the best "Thundergun" movie.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" returns on December 1, 2021, and streams on FX on Hulu the following day.