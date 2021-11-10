It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 15 Trailer: The Gang Goes To Ireland
The boys (and Dee) are back in town, baby! The long-awaited and record-breaking fifteenth season of the hit FXX series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is set to return on December 1, 2021, and FX has released the trailer just in time to get fans pumped. So get your kitten mittens, Paddy's eggs, and toe knives ready, because it's time to enjoy a taste of the world through the gang's eyes once more.
In the official trailer, we get a whole bunch of quick glimpses of Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kristin Olsen), Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), and Frank (Danny DeVito) getting into all kinds of trouble, as is their nature. Dennis informs them they have to start understanding young people or they'll be doomed to only have sex with old people, which probably has something to do with an upcoming episode that will see the gang reconciling with their un-PC behavior over the years. Then again, we also see Mac and Dennis dressed like cowboys playing guitar in front of a "stop the steal" protest, and Frank admits to having done business deals with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein. He even apparently went to the "sex island" once, "for the snorkeling."
The gang are as bad as they've always been, and now they're taking that energy back to the land of their ancestors. The season 15 poster feaured art of the gang in stereotypical Irish attire, complete with red hair, and there were rumors of the show filming in Dublin. Now, it's confirmed that the gang is going to Ireland, and it looks like they might be there for more than one episode by the amount of content in the trailer. The most exciting thing about the trip to the homeland? Charlie meets up with an Irishman played by "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" alum Colm Meaney, and the two might be related. They both love cheese and ghouls, and Meaney takes Charlie to the grave of a Michael Kelly who died eating rocks that he had mistaken for eggs. We may never know who Charlie's father is for sure, but maybe he'll get a chance to look at his heritage through his mother's side and have a bit of pride in his identity.
Whatever happens this season, it's sure to be a bigger blast than even the best "Thundergun" movie.
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" returns on December 1, 2021, and streams on FX on Hulu the following day.