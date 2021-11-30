C'mon C'mon Director Mike Mills Personally Cut Joaquin Phoenix's Hair For The Movie [Exclusive]

Although it sounds a little precious, it does make sense. Who among us hasn't cut or dyed their hair (or facial hair) while going through a life change? It might be an overplayed trope, but it's a trope for a reason. The hair is the door to the mind. Or the heart. Or something. But enough of my cutting observations, we haven't even talked about the fact that Mills isn't the first director who has decided to take creative control over an actors hair. Director David Ayer also gave Jai Courtney a casual little trim while they were working on "Suicide Squad." In an interview published in the September 2016 issue of Empire, Courtney said:

"I turned up to discuss my look, expecting we'd have a long discussion and slowly he refine it. David [Ayer] just walked right in, picked up some clippers and started shearing chunks of hair off my head, Eventually he said, 'You look like bad news.' Then he left."

Courtney's experience feels a little more like an episode of "America's Next Top Model" than the bonding haircuts between Mills and Phoenix, but it's not even the most permanent aesthetic change that took place on the set of "Suicide Squad." That very niche award would go to the "SKWAD" tattoos doled out by Margot Robbie. Can you imagine your boss giving you an impromptu haircut and your coworker giving you a tattoo all at the same job? Making movies is a weird business.

"C'mon C'mon" is now playing in theaters.