Ray Donovan: The Movie Trailer: Who Fixes The Fixer?

When the American crime series "Ray Donovan" was canceled in 2020, fans were devastated; many dad tears were shed. The series, about a problematic "fixer" (Liev Schreiber) who makes problems go away for high-profile clients in Los Angeles, was Showtime's biggest pilot premiere in 2013 and went on to earn high viewership for seven straight seasons. Last year, the series was canceled with little fanfare or advance warning, a decision showrunner David Hollander attributed partially to the 2019 ViacomCBS merger, of which Showtime was an affected asset. The show was narratively "mid-sentence," Hollander told Vulture, and never got to tie up its loose ends. Ray was in therapy and his family was in various states of shambles, but the story couldn't be called over yet.

Now, Hollander himself is helming "Ray Donovan: The Movie" to tie up those loose ends, with a script co-written with series star, Schreiber. Both have executive producer credits alongside Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro. The synopsis for "Ray Donovan: The Movie," per Showtime:

Ray Donovan: The Movie picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. The film also weaves together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago. Starring Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight. Watch the premiere on Friday, January 14 on Showtime.

Check out the trailer below.