Ray Donovan: The Movie Trailer: Who Fixes The Fixer?
When the American crime series "Ray Donovan" was canceled in 2020, fans were devastated; many dad tears were shed. The series, about a problematic "fixer" (Liev Schreiber) who makes problems go away for high-profile clients in Los Angeles, was Showtime's biggest pilot premiere in 2013 and went on to earn high viewership for seven straight seasons. Last year, the series was canceled with little fanfare or advance warning, a decision showrunner David Hollander attributed partially to the 2019 ViacomCBS merger, of which Showtime was an affected asset. The show was narratively "mid-sentence," Hollander told Vulture, and never got to tie up its loose ends. Ray was in therapy and his family was in various states of shambles, but the story couldn't be called over yet.
Now, Hollander himself is helming "Ray Donovan: The Movie" to tie up those loose ends, with a script co-written with series star, Schreiber. Both have executive producer credits alongside Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro. The synopsis for "Ray Donovan: The Movie," per Showtime:
Ray Donovan: The Movie picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. The film also weaves together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago. Starring Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight. Watch the premiere on Friday, January 14 on Showtime.
Check out the trailer below.
Trailer for Ray Donovan: The Movie
Most of the cast are reprising their roles since the show is as much a tight family drama as a crime-action series. The show isn't possible without star and co-writer Liev Schreiber, who will lead the feature coda. Jon Voight knows that his best role is as a colossally unlikeable dad, so he's coming back as colossally unlikeable patriarch, Mickey Donovan. Meanwhile, Eddie Marsan and Dash Mihok return as Ray's brothers, Terry and Bunchy. respectively. Pooch Hall is still Ray's half-brother Daryl, Kerris Dorsey is still Ray's unfaithfully-married daughter Bridget. Katherine Moennig and Kerry Condon also star.
The trailer shows Ray placing a call to his therapist, Dr. Arthur Amiot (played by Alan Alda), confessing that he "did something bad" and that he "let the wolf in." Presumably, Donovan's gone and killed someone, judging by his ominous statements and the dried blood on his knuckles. What with Mickey Donovan out and carrying on any kind of way, his son is understandably experiencing a stressful episode. Perhaps he does something that the fixer can no longer fix. Tune in to find out.
"Ray Donovan: The Movie" premieres on Showtime on January 14, 2022.