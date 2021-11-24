Superhero Bits: Hawkeye And Kate Bishop Go To Disneyland, WandaVision Gets A Grammy Nod & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Hailee Steinfeld reveals a set photo of herself as Kate Bishop from "Hawkeye"

A couple of new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" TV spots surface

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" is giving Beebo a Christmas special

That catchy tune from "WandaVision" gets a Grammy nod