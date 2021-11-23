Santa Inc. Trailer: Seth Rogen And Sarah Silverman Star And Folks Are Gonna Be Maaaad

The War on Christmas* is starting early this year, folks! Giant letters blasting "From the Creators of 'Sausage Party'" cover the screen, as if Santa dropping F-bombs and elves flashing green tiddies wasn't enough of a giveaway that this is not your typical Christmas show. HBO Max recently released the trailer for their raunchy new stop-motion holiday series, "Santa Inc." starring Seth Rogen as the big man himself, and Sarah Silverman as an elf named Candy Smalls with big dreams of becoming the first woman Santa Claus.

Let's not tiptoe around the mistletoe; this show is going to jostle the jollies of a lot of people. Less than a month ago, Silverman made headlines for calling out Hollywood's practice of casting non-Jewish actors to play famous Jewish people or caricatures of the Jewish community. It's only a matter of time until the faux-outrage begins from people who don't understand what it means to punch up, as Silverman and Rogen, who are both Jewish, are playing the leads in a Christmas series. Rogen's even playing Santa!

I finally get to live every Jewish boys dream of being fucking Santa Claus! Santa Inc is coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/O41J2lVIx8 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 22, 2021

"More Americans believe in you than vaccines or the Holocaust," Candy says to the holly jolly Santa. "That's great!" says Santa. "I mean, disheartening for America, but great for us." This joke would be a lot funnier if it wasn't so painfully true, but it's a great way to let audiences know just what they're in for with "Santa Inc."