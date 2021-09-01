Seth Rogen Is Starting A New Podcast Where His Famous And Not-Famous Friends Share Crazy Stories

Rogen believes everybody has at least one great story, and he's not wrong. If you've never interrogated your parents or grandparents, you're missing out. My mom was never famous, spent most of her life struggling as a single mother working foodservice and secretarial jobs to keep a roof over our heads, but my mind was blown when we really sat down and the crazy stories started flying. For instance, when she was a teenager she was penpals with a convicted murderer and even went to visit him on Death Row at San Quentin where she met other famous murderers like the Onion Field killer.

What can I say? It was the '70s.

Everybody has a story. Life is crazy, and random shit happens to everybody, so the potential for this podcast is endless. Rogen says that not all the stories will be funny and that his aim for this is to create a kind of audio documentary that gives some of these stories a little bit of immortality.

Some of the celebrity names known to be involved with "Storytime with Seth Rogen" are Paul Rudd, David Crosby, and director Ava DuVernay.