Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Has Finished Filming

Principal photography on ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is now complete! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to… (Art by Mark James Hiblin) pic.twitter.com/wgPcewSakx

Peyton Reed took to Twitter to announce that "Ant-Man and The Wasp" has wrapped principal photography, giving Marvel Studios a year and a half of post-production time before the movie arrives in theaters on July 23, 2023 (having recently been delayed from a previous February 2023 release date). Production began back in July this year.

Included with the tweet is artwork by Mark James Hiblin. However, this doesn't seem to be official concept art, but merely a piece that Peyton Reed took a liking to. Having clarified that, I wouldn't be surprised if Reed included it for a reason. It just might be a tease at something that will happen in the movie. Whether it's a tiny Wasp on a normal-sized Ant-Man or a normal-sized Wasp on a giant-sized Ant-Man, it's good to see these two working together again.

Ant-Man and The Wasp will be dealing with quite the adversary this time around, because this Marvel Studios sequel is supposed to bring Jonathan Majors into the MCU as Kang the Conqueror, a variant of the character introduced at the end of Marvel's "Loki" series on Disney+. Kang the Conqueror is slated to be a big bad throughout the larger MCU who has plenty of crossover potential with other franchises. But beyond that, we're not entire sure what to expect from the sequel.

Joining Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in "Quantumania" will be Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer as the reunited couple of Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, the latter having been trapped in the Quantum Realm for 30 years only to be snapped away by Thanos for another five years shortly after being brought back. That's gotta be pretty brutal. Just when you think your life can get back to some semblance of normalcy, you're snapped out of existence.

Debuting in "Quantumania" will be Kathryn Newton as the grown version of his daughter Cassie, played by Emma Fuhrmann in "Avengers: Endgame." Plus, Bill Murray has teased that he has some kind of role in the sequel, and we're hoping it's as Scott Lang's estranged father. We'll just have to be patient while we wait to find out.