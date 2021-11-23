House Of Gucci Clip: Salma Hayek Tells Lady Gaga To Conquer The World

If you're anything like me and are dying to see Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" pretty much solely for Lady Gaga's Italian accent, then behold: a new clip from the film, featuring Gaga and Salma Hayek in a true battle of the dialect.

In the new footage from the crime drama — which releases in theatres on Wednesday, November 24 — Gaga's Patrizia Reggiani sits with a tarot card reader played by Hayek. During the reading, the reader tells Patrizia, "Don't let these forces around you dictate who you are." That line appears to be plucked straight from the core of the film, as the very phrase is (or at least clearly becomes) Patrizia's mantra. You know, the one that leads her to hire a hitman to kill her husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

In November, the pop star revealed how much work she did on her buzzworthy Italian accent. "It is three years since I started working on it," Gaga said. "And I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera. I never broke. I stayed with her."

The film follows Patrizia and Maurizio as their marriage dissolves into a battle royale with the Gucci fashion empire as its prize. Ridley Scott — whose prolific directing career brought us "Alien," "Blade Runner," "Thelma & Louise," and "Hannibal," among others — directed the script by Roberto Bentivegna. Gaga and Driver star alongside Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino.