The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Disney+ In December 2021

November has already come to an end (mentally I'm still in March 2019, but "Boba Fett" has pulled me out of my reverie), and Disney+ has finally unveiled its slate of releases for December 2021. It's going to be an exciting month for the streaming service and its subscribers, thanks to the never-ending list of titles that are soon going to become available.

Next month's list is led by soon-to-become holiday favorites such as "Christmas...Again?!" and "Disney Holiday Magic Quest" along with the iconic "Edward Scissorhands," the sixth and final episode of "Hawkeye," and of course, the premiere of "The Book of Boba Fett," the first live-action Star Wars miniseries since "The Mandalorian." There's also Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Encanto," which will head to the platform a month after its theatrical release.

Before taking a look at the full list of Disney+ titles for December, here's a look at our most anticipated ones!