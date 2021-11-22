Mondo's Back To The Future And Back To The Future II Posters Are Our Density
It's your walls, Marty! Something's got to be done about your walls! Mondo brings the cinephiles and time-travelers of the world early holiday cheer with some timely new wall decor.
Mondo was founded in 2001 by Tim League and Rob Jones in the basement of a single-screen movie theater, where the pair created a "quasi-bootleg t-shirt shop" called Mondo Tees which, as collaborations with studios and artists became more frequent, blossomed into the pop culture-focused Mondo in 2007. Their licensed products include posters, soundtrack LPs, collectible tiki mugs, books, and beyond, celebrating both the high art and the lowbrow.
Now, they're tag-teaming with artists to come together in praise of two '80s cinema classics, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale's franchise entries "Back to the Future" and "Back to the Future Part II." No one needs to justify paying tribute to one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time; the original 1985 feature, directed by Robert Zemeckis, launched sequels and a multimedia hold over the pop culture consciousness that hasn't let up yet.
If our calculations are correct, when these posters hit on November 22, you're going to see some serious s***.
Well, Lookie What We Have Here...
First up is Brazilian graphic designer Rafa Orrico with a limited-edition (less than 200 printed) screenprint poster, selling along with its variant for under $100, respectively. This poster and its variant are scheduled to ship in March of 2022, proving George McFly's maxim that, "If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything."
Says Mondo on their website:
Rafa has quickly become one of our favorite artists to work with, as his work so excellently merges strong concepts with wonderful graphic design. This poster will be available in both regular and variant editions
Orrico is followed by the return of Adam Simpson, whose "Back to the Future" posters celebrating the film's 35th anniversary were sold by Mondo last year. This time around, the South East London-based artist has tackled the sequel, "Back to the Future Part II." The imagery is intentionally similar to its predecessor, with vignettes of the film's most memorable moments — from the first Hoverboard chase to Marty's hot tub confrontation with Biff — blooming from the 88mph explosion of light and sound required to send Marty McFly back in time.
Like Orrico, Simpson's prints are expected to ship out in March of 2022, but it's worth the wait. According to Mondo:
We always love anytime we have a new piece to share from Adam, and this is no different. This poster is every bit as meticulous, referential, and rich with detail as the film itself. Adam crushed it.
This merchandise will be available for pre-order on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. CT on mondoshop.com.