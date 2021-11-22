DC League Of Super Pets Casts John Krasinski As The Voice Of Superman

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's John Krasinski playing Superman! That's right, the man known best as Jim Halpert from "The Office," as well as the director of "A Quiet Place," is now portraying one of the most popular superheroes on the planet. The actor has revealed that he is indeed voicing the Man of Steel in the upcoming "DC League of Super-Pets," the animated feature that also stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Krypto the Superdog.

Krasinski personally delivered the news on Twitter, revealing an image of his version of Superman alongside Johnson's Krypto. Let's have a look.

Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock . Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI... DJâ€™s the one with the tongue) @DCSuperPets !! pic.twitter.com/eu6IVJXdd4 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) November 22, 2021

"Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock. Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI... DJ's the one with the tongue)," Krasinski says cheekily in his post.

It had previously been revealed that Krasinski was in the cast, it just wasn't clear who he would be playing. He is just one of many A-listers among the cast, with Marc Maron set to voice Superman's nemesis Lex Luthor, and Kevin Hart playing Ace the Bat-Hound. The ensemble also includes Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Jameela Jamil.