DC League Of Super Pets Casts John Krasinski As The Voice Of Superman
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's John Krasinski playing Superman! That's right, the man known best as Jim Halpert from "The Office," as well as the director of "A Quiet Place," is now portraying one of the most popular superheroes on the planet. The actor has revealed that he is indeed voicing the Man of Steel in the upcoming "DC League of Super-Pets," the animated feature that also stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Krypto the Superdog.
Krasinski personally delivered the news on Twitter, revealing an image of his version of Superman alongside Johnson's Krypto. Let's have a look.
Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock . Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI... DJâ€™s the one with the tongue) @DCSuperPets !! pic.twitter.com/eu6IVJXdd4
— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) November 22, 2021
"Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock. Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI... DJ's the one with the tongue)," Krasinski says cheekily in his post.
It had previously been revealed that Krasinski was in the cast, it just wasn't clear who he would be playing. He is just one of many A-listers among the cast, with Marc Maron set to voice Superman's nemesis Lex Luthor, and Kevin Hart playing Ace the Bat-Hound. The ensemble also includes Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Jameela Jamil.
Super-Pets, Assemble!
DC has plenty coming down the pipeline over the next few years. The Rock is a big part of those plans, as the wrestler-turned-actor is also set to star in the long-awaited "Black Adam," which is also set to hit theaters next year. Some of the other movies on the way include "The Batman," "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Shazam: Fury of the Gods." Movies like "Blue Beetle," "Batgirl," and "Static Shock" are also in development for HBO Max.
What is unique about "DC League of Super-Pets" (aside from being animated) is that it is aimed specifically at the family-friendly moviegoing crowd. Not that DC has been against such things, but it's hard to act like "Joker," "Birds of Prey," Zack Snyder's "Justice League," or "The Suicide Squad" could be described as fun for the whole family. It seems like a good strategy to mix it up.
Jared Stern and Sam Levine are directing the movie, working from a screenplay by Stern. Johnson is also producing alongside Patricia Hicks, Stern, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia, with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller executive producing.
"DC League of Super-Pets" is currently set to hit theaters on May 20, 2022.