Finding Magic Mike Trailer: HBO Max Is Looking For The Next Great Male Stripper

Happy International Men's Day! HBO Max has unveiled a new Max Original (as series produced for the HBO Max streaming service are called) in the form of a seven-episode competition series with exotic male dancers putting on their boogie shoes and dancing for dollars.

"Finding Magic Mike" drops Thursday, December 16, courtesy of Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon. The show is executive produced by Channing Tatum (star of "Magic Mike" and its sequel, "Magic Mike XXL"), Steven Soderbergh (director of the first "Magic Mike" movie), and Gregory Jacobs (director of "Magic Mike XXl.")

The reality show stars Adam Rodriguez ("CSI: Miami"), "Magic Mike" choreographer Alison Faulk, executive producer Vincent Marini, and Luke Broadlick ("Magic Mike XXL"). Guest judges include comedians Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, and Robin Thede ("A Black Lady Sketch Show"), as well as "Pussycat Dolls" singer Nicole Scherzinger and actress Amanda Seales ("Insecure").

Here's the synopsis for "Finding Magic Mike," and you can check out the trailer below.

Ten regular guys who have "lost their magic" are put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls – and more – as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize.